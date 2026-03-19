Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe': Plot, cast, release date

Interesting facts about 'Vibe'

Vibe is being released by Amazon MGM Studios as part of Prime Video's big 2026 lineup, showing how streaming giants are teaming up with theaters more than ever.

Plus, it marks Kemmu's second directorial project after Madgaon Express and Preity Zinta is also set to appear in Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947.

If you're into offbeat comedies or just love seeing new twists in Bollywood releases, this one's worth keeping an eye on.