Kundoo to lead 'Atonko' psychological thriller series across 24 episodes
Entertainment
Soumitrisha Kundoo is stepping into the lead role for Atonko, a new psychological thriller series.
The story centers on Purba, a woman dealing with years of abuse and trauma, as she tries to make sense of her reality.
The show will roll out 24 episodes in phases, starting with the first six.
Kundoo highlights psychological and emotional depth
Kundoo shared that playing Purba let her explore how deep scars can blur the line between trauma and reality: I hope people will relate to the psychological and emotional depth of the story.
Atonko promises a suspenseful look at truth, survival, and how past wounds shape perception.