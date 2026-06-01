Kundoo to lead 'Atonko' psychological thriller series across 24 episodes Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Soumitrisha Kundoo is stepping into the lead role for Atonko, a new psychological thriller series.

The story centers on Purba, a woman dealing with years of abuse and trauma, as she tries to make sense of her reality.

The show will roll out 24 episodes in phases, starting with the first six.