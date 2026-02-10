Kunickaa Sadanand's son compared to Kumar Sanu; she reacts
Kunickaa Sadanand, who was part of Bigg Boss 19, called out a troll who used an AI image to compare her son Ayaan to singer Kumar Sanu and brought up a chat with social media personality Tanya Mittal.
She posted, "Ok now this is getting out of hand," making it clear she won't tolerate her family being targeted.
The history between Sadanand and Sanu
Sadanand had earlier opened up about her relationship with Kumar Sanu, saying she supported him through tough times, including helping him when he was depressed and assisting with shows and wardrobe.
The affair came to light when Sanu's wife Rita found out—reportedly leading to some dramatic confrontations.
Rita has denied Sadanand's claims
Rita has pushed back against Sadanand's claims about their history, questioning the timeline and calling both women equally responsible for the affair.
Meanwhile, an old video where Sadanand said rape doesn't happen in Bollywood has also resurfaced, drawing criticism from Sanu's son Jaan.