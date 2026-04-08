Kushboo and Sundar C deny Madurai meat shop ban rumor
Actor Kushboo and her husband, director Sundar C, are in the spotlight as Sundar C runs for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Recently, a rumor started spreading that Sundar promised to ban meat shops in the Madurai Central constituency if elected.
Both Kushboo and Sundar have stepped up to clear the air and call out these claims.
Kushboo accuses ruling DMK of fabrication
Sundar took to social media to call the ban talk completely false, saying he respects everyone's rights and believes his opponents are just trying to stir things up since they can't compete fairly.
Kushboo backed him up, accusing the ruling DMK of making up stories to damage Sundar's image. She feels these tactics will only make people support them more.
With backgrounds in multiple parties, both are leaning on their public profiles as they navigate election season drama.