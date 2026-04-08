Kushboo and Sundar C deny Madurai meat shop ban rumor

Kushboo accuses ruling DMK of fabrication

Sundar took to social media to call the ban talk completely false, saying he respects everyone's rights and believes his opponents are just trying to stir things up since they can't compete fairly.

Kushboo backed him up, accusing the ruling DMK of making up stories to damage Sundar's image. She feels these tactics will only make people support them more.

With backgrounds in multiple parties, both are leaning on their public profiles as they navigate election season drama.