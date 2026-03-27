'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' gets extension
Entertainment
Forget the rumors: Star Plus has officially said that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 isn't going anywhere.
The show keeps its regular 10:30pm slot on Star Plus and is available anytime/on-demand on JioHotstar, so fans can relax and keep tuning in.
Fans are excited about the show
Fans are buzzing, especially since the show made a comeback after 17 years with familiar faces like Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, plus actors Rohit Suchanti and Tanisha Mehta.
The spinoff, focusing on Angad and Vrinda's story, adds fresh energy to the series.