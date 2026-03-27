'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' gets extension Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Forget the rumors: Star Plus has officially said that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 isn't going anywhere.

The show keeps its regular 10:30pm slot on Star Plus and is available anytime/on-demand on JioHotstar, so fans can relax and keep tuning in.