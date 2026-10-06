'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' replaced by 'Apsara'
Entertainment
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is wrapping up soon, making way for a new supernatural series called Apsara, premiering October 21 at 10:30pm.
The show's first look has already been unveiled, with its fresh vibe and intriguing premise.
Jaiswal plays 'Apsara' protecting Amrit
Apsara stars Samiksha Jaiswal as Sunehri, an Apsara tasked with protecting the Amrit and her loved ones.
Jaiswal shared she's excited to play someone who carries both responsibilities, as a guardian of the Amrit and as someone deeply attached to her loved ones, with the show exploring how Sunehri balances being both a protector and a person.
The story dives into themes of power, responsibility, and tough choices, promising something different for Indian TV fans.