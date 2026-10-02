When will 'Kyunki Saas Bhi... 2' end?

The show is likely to end after the wedding of Sid (Harshit Joshi) and Samaira (Aanchal Soni).

The ongoing storyline revolves around Karan (Hiten Tejwani) deciding to divorce Nandini (Gauri Pradhan) after discovering her involvement in Parth's death.

The show has also highlighted issues such as domestic violence and marital rape through the Karan-Nandini-Parth track.