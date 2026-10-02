When will 'Kyunki Saas Bhi... 2' end?
What's the story
The popular television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, featuring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, is reportedly set to end this month. It will air its final episode on October 20. The second season of the hit series has been running since July 29, 2025, consistently ranking among the top five shows on the TRP charts with ratings above 1.5. It will be replaced by Mukta Dhond's Apsara.
Show's conclusion
Ongoing track and final episodes
The show is likely to end after the wedding of Sid (Harshit Joshi) and Samaira (Aanchal Soni).
The ongoing storyline revolves around Karan (Hiten Tejwani) deciding to divorce Nandini (Gauri Pradhan) after discovering her involvement in Parth's death.
The show has also highlighted issues such as domestic violence and marital rape through the Karan-Nandini-Parth track.
New show
About 'Apsara'
Dhond's Apsara will take over the 10:30pm slot. It is a supernatural fantasy thriller with a connection to Amrit Manthan.
The cast includes Samiksha Jaiswal, Anushka Merchande, Paras Kalnawat, Adaa Khan, Avika Gor, and Mona Vasu.
Although a release date isn't out yet, reports suggest it will premiere by October-end.