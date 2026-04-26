'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Tulsi confronts Karan
Entertainment
This week on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, things get tense as Tulsi confronts Karan about his hidden second family, leaving Mihir stunned.
While Samira tries to keep things normal by planning her parents' anniversary, Nandini quietly decides it's time for divorce to protect their kids.
Tulsi tries to hold family together
Tulsi meets Karan at the Springfield building in Malabar Hills, determined to get honest answers about his double life.
She's worried his actions could tear the family apart and steps up to handle things herself.
The episode dives into how everyone is dealing with trust issues and shifting relationships as Tulsi works to hold the family together.