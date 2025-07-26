Next Article
'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' returns on July 29
The iconic family drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is making a comeback on Star Plus from July 29, airing at 10:30pm.
The reboot promises a mix of classic nostalgia and fresh twists, blending original vibes with new-age themes.
Original cast meets new-age stars in updated version of drama
Fan favorites Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay return as Tulsi and Mihir, joined by familiar faces like Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan.
There's also a new generation—Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, and Tanisha Mehta—bringing updated stories to the Virani family saga.
Perfect for anyone curious about how old-school TV meets today's drama.