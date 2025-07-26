Next Article
Female characters to enter Lokesh Cinematic Universe with 'Kaithi 2'
Big news for LCU fans: director Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that strong female characters will finally join the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, starting with Kaithi 2.
Known for its action-packed, guy-heavy stories like Vikram and Leo, the LCU is set to get a fresh twist with these new characters.
Kanagaraj shared in an interview while promoting Coolie that we'll learn more about them when Kaithi 2 drops.
Kaithi 2 will be followed by these projects
After Coolie releases, Kanagaraj will kick off Kaithi 2 with Karthi in the lead.
He's also producing Benz (starring Raghava Lawrence and Nivin Pauly), planning Vikram 2 with Kamal Haasan, and working on a solo film for Suriya's character Rolex.
It's clear he wants to make the LCU more diverse and keep things exciting for fans.