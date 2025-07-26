Female characters to enter Lokesh Cinematic Universe with 'Kaithi 2' Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

Big news for LCU fans: director Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that strong female characters will finally join the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, starting with Kaithi 2.

Known for its action-packed, guy-heavy stories like Vikram and Leo, the LCU is set to get a fresh twist with these new characters.

Kanagaraj shared in an interview while promoting Coolie that we'll learn more about them when Kaithi 2 drops.