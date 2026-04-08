'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Tulsi vanishes, Ranvijay extorts
Entertainment
Tuesday's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi turned up the suspense with Tulsi suddenly vanishing, sparking a police investigation.
Gautam and Mihir are searching for her using a letter she left behind, while Ranvijay is turning up the heat by blackmailing Noina and Suchi for 2 crore.
Angad puts wedding on hold
Angad has put his wedding with Bharti on hold for a year, telling Dada it's because of personal and financial pressures.
Meanwhile, Noina is scrambling to meet Ranvijay's demands before he spills secrets to Tulsi.
Munni catches Suchi handing cash to someone mysterious, making things even more tense.
And just to keep everyone guessing, there are hints that Tulsi might be back soon.