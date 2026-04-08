'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Tulsi vanishes, Ranvijay extorts

Angad puts wedding on hold

Angad has put his wedding with Bharti on hold for a year, telling Dada it's because of personal and financial pressures.

Meanwhile, Noina is scrambling to meet Ranvijay's demands before he spills secrets to Tulsi.

Munni catches Suchi handing cash to someone mysterious, making things even more tense.

And just to keep everyone guessing, there are hints that Tulsi might be back soon.