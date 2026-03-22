'KZK': Munni's work isn't 'kaam waali' joke, Ritik drops bombshell Entertainment Mar 22, 2026

This episode brings family drama and some real talk.

When Munni gets called kaam waali at her muh-dikhayi, Tulsi shuts it down, saying there's nothing wrong with housework, plus, Munni's a collector.

Meanwhile, Ritik drops a bomb that Mitali edited a video of him admitting he married Munni for the house and childcare, just to protect Timsi's custody.