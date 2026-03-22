'KZK': Munni's work isn't 'kaam waali' joke, Ritik drops bombshell
Entertainment
This episode brings family drama and some real talk.
When Munni gets called kaam waali at her muh-dikhayi, Tulsi shuts it down, saying there's nothing wrong with housework, plus, Munni's a collector.
Meanwhile, Ritik drops a bomb that Mitali edited a video of him admitting he married Munni for the house and childcare, just to protect Timsi's custody.
Other highlights: Tulsi mediates, Angad steps in
It's not just about old-school drama: this reboot digs into respect, loyalty, and standing up for each other.
Tulsi also tries to mediate between Karan and Nandini's endless fights (with some emotional flashbacks), while Angad steps in during a harassment case at the factory.