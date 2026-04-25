LA judge denies Cher's emergency bid for son Allman's estate

Judge says Allman cannot access trust

Elijah, who is currently in a psychiatric hospital and facing criminal cases in New Hampshire, joined the hearing by video call.

The judge pointed out that he cannot access his late father Gregg Allman's trust until May 1, so there was no immediate risk.

The court also found no strong evidence that would require stepping in right now, highlighting just how complicated conservatorship cases can be, especially when adult children are involved.