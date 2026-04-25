LA judge denies Cher's emergency bid for son Allman's estate
Entertainment
A Los Angeles judge has turned down Cher's request to take temporary control of her son Elijah Blue Allman's estate.
Cher argued that her son is struggling with serious mental health and addiction issues, but the court said there was not enough urgency to grant her emergency request.
Judge says Allman cannot access trust
Elijah, who is currently in a psychiatric hospital and facing criminal cases in New Hampshire, joined the hearing by video call.
The judge pointed out that he cannot access his late father Gregg Allman's trust until May 1, so there was no immediate risk.
The court also found no strong evidence that would require stepping in right now, highlighting just how complicated conservatorship cases can be, especially when adult children are involved.