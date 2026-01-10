'Laalo' director calls comparisons to 'OMG,' 'Trapped' 'best compliment'

Ankit Sakhiya, the director of the blockbuster Gujarati film Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate , has reacted to comparisons between his film and OMG - Oh My God! and Trapped. Speaking to India Today, he said he sees these comparisons as a "blessing." "This is the best compliment also. Because it's legendary work." However, he added that it becomes a problem when people talk about the film without watching it.

Filmmaking process Sakhiya clarified the team's approach to 'Laalo' Sakhiya said the team was careful while making Laalo and didn't want to copy anything. He explained that they watched Trapped and OMG during production, but decided not to repeat anything from those films. "When we were making the film, we saw those films, and everyone said, 'We don't want to do this. What happened in Trapped or OMG, we don't want to do that.'"

Filmmaking journey 'Laalo' was a no-budget film made by college friends Sakhiya candidly spoke about the "no-budget" phase of Laalo. He said, "There was no budget. We were college friends, and we made this film together." "The name of our production house was even 'No Budget Films'." "We literally had no budget. If you give me a table or a chair, I will make a film on what we have."

Story evolution 'Laalo' spiritual layer developed naturally during discussions The spiritual aspect of Laalo was a natural progression, not forced. Sakhiya said the idea developed during discussions about a man stuck in a house. "Then, while discussing the film, one of us brought the Bhagavad Gita... what if Bhagwan enters and not just Bhagavad Gita." "That's how the story developed. It kept happening. And then the rest is history."