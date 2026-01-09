'Laalo' review: Sincere, heartfelt tale of faith and hope

The Gujarati devotional drama Laalo - Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate originally premiered in October 2025. The film had a sensational box-office run, emerging as the highest-grossing Gujarati movie of all time. A tender, heartfelt film, Laalo effectively underlines the themes of hope, resilience, and good karma. Here's our review of the Hindi version, which was released on Friday.

Plot A story of faith and devotion Laalo follows a rickshaw driver named Lalji Dhansukh Parmar (Karan Joshi). He's in deep debt, and his wife, Tulsi (Reeva Rachh), gets into frequent arguments with him over his alcoholism. One day, when he's trapped inside a farmhouse, he's visited by Laalo (Shruhad Goswami), who's actually Lord Krishna! Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, the movie is backed by Manasi Parekh and Parthiv Gohil, among others.

#1 Its ideas are clear and sincere One of Laalo's biggest strengths is that it steers clear of preaching. It doesn't ask you to act a certain way, and it doesn't use religion as a tool to sway you. Mostly devoid of fluff, the movie features several intense, gripping scenes. One such sequence is a charged argument between Lalji and Tulsi, performed meticulously by the respective actors.

#2 The characters feel real, raw, and convincing The raw characters seem plucked from daily life. Be it Lalji, who is struggling to put food on the table, or Tulsi, who rebeled against her family to marry him, the characters are realistic. Additionally, the film will repeatedly remind you of Akshay Kumar's Oh My God! While Laalo isn't as pathbreaking as the 2012 drama, it's quite similar in tone and treatment.

#3 Goswami's endearing performance lights up 'Laalo' Goswami is the film's anchor and plays his role with charming honesty. His magnetic, comforting smile draws you in and sparks instant trust. He shares almost all his scenes with Joshi, and their excellent partnership crackles on screen. Another interesting aspect is how, when Lalji meets Laalo, no resolution comes magically, which could have undercut the film's impact.

#4 Aspects that could have been better The project is crisp and fast-paced, but it runs out of steam in several sequences. While the build-up leading up to the intermission is engaging, it suffers from uneven execution soon after. The approach is a little too simplistic, and with no major surprise or twist, the movie struggles in the second half.