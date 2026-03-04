'Laalo' OTT release date is out! Where to watch
Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate, the little film that could, just wrapped up a massive theatrical run with ₹120.45 crore worldwide—on a shoestring ₹50 lakh budget! That's a wild 14,000% ROI.
If you missed it in theaters, good news: Laalo starts streaming on Sony LIV from March 6, 2026.
'Laalo' turned into a blockbuster phenomenon
Laalo opened quietly in October 2025 with just ₹2 lakh but quickly caught fire, crossing ₹100 crore globally in just 51 days.
Most of its earnings came from India (₹97.5 crore), with another ₹14 crore from North America and the UK.
The Hindi-dubbed version dropped in January and brought in an extra ₹8.5 crore.
Film was shot at real-life spiritual hotspots
Directed by Ankit Sakhiya and starring Shruhad Goswami, Laalo was filmed at real-life spiritual hotspots like Junagadh and Girnar.
Its heartfelt story and strong performances helped it stand out—and win over audiences everywhere.