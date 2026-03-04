'Laalo' OTT release date is out! Where to watch

'Laalo' turned into a blockbuster phenomenon

Laalo opened quietly in October 2025 with just ₹2 lakh but quickly caught fire, crossing ₹100 crore globally in just 51 days.

Most of its earnings came from India (₹97.5 crore), with another ₹14 crore from North America and the UK.

The Hindi-dubbed version dropped in January and brought in an extra ₹8.5 crore.