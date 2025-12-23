Blockbuster Gujarati film 'Laalo' to release in Hindi next month

The makers of the Gujarati film Laalo have announced that they will be releasing a Hindi version of the movie. The decision comes as the film continues its successful run at the box office . To mark this new chapter, the team has promised that an official trailer for Laalo in Hindi will be out soon.

Release date 'Laalo' Hindi version to hit theaters in January Along with the trailer announcement, the makers also unveiled a new poster for Laalo's Hindi release. The poster captures the spiritual and emotional essence of the film. The Hindi version of Laalo is scheduled to hit theaters on January 9, 2026. Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section, with one writing, "Congratulations and best of luck."

Box office success 'Laalo' continues to dominate Gujarat box office Despite nearing the end of its successful run in Gujarat, Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate continues to rake in impressive numbers. On Day 74, the film collected ₹9L at the Gujarati net box office. The daily earnings have started to decline as it has already had a long run, but it remains a major success story.