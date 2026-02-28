Record-breaking Gujarati film 'Laalo' to hit SonyLIV on March 6

The record-breaking Gujarati blockbuster, Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate, is set to make its digital debut on SonyLIV on March 6. The film, which became the first Gujarati movie to cross the ₹100cr mark at the box office , received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. It is now set to reach a wider audience through its OTT debut.

Film's essence This is what happens in 'Laalo' At the heart of Laalo lies the story of a flawed rickshaw driver, burdened by poverty and a troubled past. When he finds himself mysteriously trapped in a remote farmhouse while pursuing quick money, he begins to lose hope. During this difficult time, divine visions of Lord Krishna appear to him, guiding him toward confronting his fears.

Director's insight Director Ankit Sakhiya on the film's OTT release Director Ankit Sakhiya shared his thoughts on the film, saying, "Laalo was always a deeply personal story for us, a film that captures devotion without preaching." He added that they hoped the film would touch hearts through its soulful storytelling. "What began as a small, rooted story is now ready to become a part of homes across the country," he added.

