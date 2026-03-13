'I'm done...': Labrinth disses 'Euphoria' in cryptic post

Career highlights

The musician's association with 'Euphoria'

Labrinth has been associated with Euphoria since its first season, winning the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics Emmy for his song All for Us. He also attended the Balenciaga Winter 2026 show in Paris earlier this week, where Euphoria creator Sam Levinson previewed footage from the show's upcoming third season. Last year, HBO confirmed Labrinth's return to score Euphoria's third season alongside Hans Zimmer.