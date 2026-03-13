'I'm done...': Labrinth disses 'Euphoria' in cryptic post
What's the story
Labrinth, the British musician and composer behind Euphoria's score, has said he is "done with the industry." In a recent Instagram post, he wrote: "I'm done with this industry," followed by expletives directed at his record label, Columbia Records, and HBO's hit series Euphoria. "F**K COLUMBIA. DOUBLE F**K EUPHORIA. I'M OUT. THANK YOU AND GOOD NIGHT X."
Career highlights
The musician's association with 'Euphoria'
Labrinth has been associated with Euphoria since its first season, winning the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics Emmy for his song All for Us. He also attended the Balenciaga Winter 2026 show in Paris earlier this week, where Euphoria creator Sam Levinson previewed footage from the show's upcoming third season. Last year, HBO confirmed Labrinth's return to score Euphoria's third season alongside Hans Zimmer.
Upcoming season
Everything to know about 'Euphoria' S03
Euphoria's third season is set to premiere on April 12. The eight-episode season will feature a time jump, taking the characters out of high school and bringing them closer to adulthood. Zendaya will return as Rue Bennett, joined by Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Dominic Fike, and Maude Apatow. Colman Domingo will return as a guest star, with Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry promoted to series regulars.