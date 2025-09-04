Lady Gaga's song for Netflix's 'Wednesday' out now

Grammy-winning superstar Lady Gaga has released her new single The Dead Dance, which is part of the Netflix series Wednesday's second season. The song was accompanied by an eerie music video directed by Tim Burton . In the clip, Gaga appears with skin resembling cracked porcelain among creepy dolls in a graveyard setting.

Song's meaning What does 'The Dead Dance' mean? The lyrics of The Dead Dance reflect resilience, facing hardship, and choosing to keep dancing until the very end. Gaga sings, "'Cause when you killed me inside, that's when I came alive / Yeah, the music's gonna bring me back from death / I'm dancin' until I'm dead I'll dance until I'm dead." Gaga co-wrote the song alongside Andrew Watt and Henry Walter, while production was handled by Gaga, Watt, and Cirkut.

Twitter Post See the glimpse of the song here “The Dead Dance” music video directed by Tim Burton out now! https://t.co/efrvtHCfQJpic.twitter.com/m1kjJWD6Tx — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 3, 2025

Series connection Gaga's appearance in 'Wednesday' Gaga's appearance in Wednesday was confirmed in May after a video of star Jenna Ortega from Season 1 went viral with Gaga's 2012 song Bloody Mary. The Dead Dance was officially announced at Spotify and Netflix's Wednesday Graveyard Gala on August 28. During the event, Gaga discussed the series and The Dead Dance while engaging with fans who got an early listen to the song. Meanwhile, she plays Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher at Nevermore Academy in the show.