Lady Gaga's song for Netflix's 'Wednesday' out now
What's the story
Grammy-winning superstar Lady Gaga has released her new single The Dead Dance, which is part of the Netflix series Wednesday's second season. The song was accompanied by an eerie music video directed by Tim Burton. In the clip, Gaga appears with skin resembling cracked porcelain among creepy dolls in a graveyard setting.
Song's meaning
What does 'The Dead Dance' mean?
The lyrics of The Dead Dance reflect resilience, facing hardship, and choosing to keep dancing until the very end. Gaga sings, "'Cause when you killed me inside, that's when I came alive / Yeah, the music's gonna bring me back from death / I'm dancin' until I'm dead I'll dance until I'm dead." Gaga co-wrote the song alongside Andrew Watt and Henry Walter, while production was handled by Gaga, Watt, and Cirkut.
Twitter Post
See the glimpse of the song here
“The Dead Dance” music video directed by Tim Burton out now! https://t.co/efrvtHCfQJpic.twitter.com/m1kjJWD6Tx— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 3, 2025
Series connection
Gaga's appearance in 'Wednesday'
Gaga's appearance in Wednesday was confirmed in May after a video of star Jenna Ortega from Season 1 went viral with Gaga's 2012 song Bloody Mary. The Dead Dance was officially announced at Spotify and Netflix's Wednesday Graveyard Gala on August 28. During the event, Gaga discussed the series and The Dead Dance while engaging with fans who got an early listen to the song. Meanwhile, she plays Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher at Nevermore Academy in the show.
Tour update
Watch 'Wednesday' S02 on Netflix
Gaga is currently on The Mayhem Ball, a worldwide arena tour for her latest album, Mayhem. The next two shows will happen on Saturday and Sunday at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, all episodes of Wednesday Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.