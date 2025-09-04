'The Office's hidden pranks that even superfans overlooked

Everyone knows The Office is all about hilarious pranks, most of them masterminded by Jim Halpert. Although many of the iconic ones are known to most fans, here are some subtle pranks even the most dedicated viewers might have missed. These lesser-known antics add layers to the show's humor and the creativity of its writers and actors. Let's take a look.

#1 The calculator in Jell-O One of Jim's earliest pranks was placing Dwight's calculator in Jell-O. The prank was a nod to a similar stunt from the British version of The Office. But what many fans might not realize is that it was actually repeated several times off-screen as a running joke between cast members during filming breaks. It became a running gag that kept everyone on their toes.

#2 The desk swap trick In one episode, Jim switches his desk with Dwight's without him realizing initially. This prank took a lot of meticulous planning and execution, involving not just moving items but also recreating Dwight's workspace down to every detail. The attention to detail in this prank shows how much effort went into making it believable and seamless for viewers.

#3 Hidden messages on whiteboards Across multiple episodes, eagle-eyed viewers could spot hidden messages on whiteboards in the background of scenes. These messages were usually inside jokes or references written by crew members for a bit of fun. They provided an additional layer of humor for those paying close attention and highlighted the playful atmosphere on set.

#4 Altered identity badges The best part is that Jim once changed Dwight's identity badge photo for a subtle prank that most fans didn't notice at first glance. By changing small details like this, Jim was able to keep his pranking fresh without losing the surprise element for both Dwight and viewers alike.