'So sorry': Why Lady Gaga had to cancel Montreal concert
What's the story
Lady Gaga had to cancel her final scheduled concert in Montreal due to a respiratory infection. The 16-time Grammy-winning artist announced the news on Instagram just hours before her performance at Bell Centre was set to begin. "I've been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover. But it's gotten worse," she wrote.
Health concerns
'Absolutely heartbroken and so sorry'
Gaga revealed that her doctor had strongly advised her not to perform, adding, "To be honest I don't think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve." She expressed deep regret over the cancellation, saying she was "absolutely heartbroken and so sorry" to let down her fans. The singer had already performed two Montreal shows earlier this week as part of her Mayhem Ball Tour.
Tour updates
Gaga's tour has faced several challenges
The Mayhem Ball Tour has faced several challenges, including rescheduled dates and new cities added to the itinerary. Despite these hurdles, Gaga is set to continue her tour with shows in Minneapolis on April 9 and 10. The final stop will be in New York City on April 13 at Madison Square Garden, marking her ninth performance at the iconic venue in the past year.