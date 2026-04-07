'So sorry': Why Lady Gaga had to cancel Montreal concert

Health concerns

'Absolutely heartbroken and so sorry'

Gaga revealed that her doctor had strongly advised her not to perform, adding, "To be honest I don't think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve." She expressed deep regret over the cancellation, saying she was "absolutely heartbroken and so sorry" to let down her fans. The singer had already performed two Montreal shows earlier this week as part of her Mayhem Ball Tour.