Has Lady Gaga eloped with Michael Polansky?
What's the story
Pop star Lady Gaga (40) and her longtime partner Michael Polansky (42) are rumored to have eloped. The speculation comes after an insider told the Daily Mail, "No one has seen her or heard from her in over a month." "Everyone in her circle thinks she eloped with Michael and is on her honeymoon now, trying to make a baby."
Family aspirations
'She wants her children to have many siblings'
The source also revealed that Gaga has always wanted a big family.
The insider told the outlet, "She has only one sister, Natali (Germanotta), and always wanted more siblings."
"So she wants her children to have many siblings so they can all lean on each other."
The singer was last seen in August when she took a selfie with a fan in Northern California.
Wedding details
When Gaga confirmed she was getting married soon
Gaga, who is notoriously private about her personal life, reportedly announced her engagement to Polansky at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In March, she confirmed during an appearance on Bruno Mars's Romantic Radio iHeartRadio livestream that they're "getting married soon."
Despite her absence from public events, the Grammy winner has been active on social media promoting her Haus Labs makeup line.
Relationship insights
Gaga and Polansky had previously hinted at their wedding plans
Gaga and Polansky, who started dating in 2019, had previously hinted at their wedding plans.
In an interview with Rolling Stone last November, Gaga said, "It's like, 'OK, can we get married that weekend?'"
Polansky added they didn't want a big wedding but wanted to enjoy it, saying, "In a lot of ways we already feel married, so it's not like it's gonna change much."