'Lots of ups, downs': Lady Gaga's 'emotional' path to motherhood

The insider revealed, "This has been a very long and emotional process for Gaga."

"There have been a lot of ups and downs along the way, and it certainly didn't happen overnight."

"There were so many appointments, meetings, and logistics involved, and she was incredibly hands-on throughout the entire surrogacy process."

It was "really important" that the singer "have that connection with the woman carrying her daughter and to be involved as much as possible."