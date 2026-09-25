'Lots of ups, downs': Lady Gaga's 'emotional' path to motherhood
What's the story
Pop sensation Lady Gaga has welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky. The couple was recently spotted with their newborn in Northern California. According to a Page Six source close to the singer, she was "very involved" in the surrogacy process and wanted to be part of every step of the pregnancy.
Involvement
'There were so many appointments, meetings'
The insider revealed, "This has been a very long and emotional process for Gaga."
"There have been a lot of ups and downs along the way, and it certainly didn't happen overnight."
"There were so many appointments, meetings, and logistics involved, and she was incredibly hands-on throughout the entire surrogacy process."
It was "really important" that the singer "have that connection with the woman carrying her daughter and to be involved as much as possible."
Emotional journey
'It's been a long journey to get here, but...'
The source added, "After everything she'd been through trying to become a mother, she didn't want to miss a single moment."
"Having someone she could trust throughout the pregnancy meant everything to her."
Despite the challenges, the Oscar winner is overjoyed to finally have her baby girl.
"It's been a long journey to get here, but at the end of the day, every bit of it was worth it," said the insider.
Privacy maintained
Baby daughter named Rose Bean, born in June
Despite her public persona, Gaga has kept her journey to motherhood largely private.
To date, neither she nor her representatives have confirmed the news of her becoming a mother or shared details about the baby's birth via surrogacy.
However, TMZ reported that the couple welcomed a daughter named Rose Bean Polansky through a gestational carrier on June 9 in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, the couple began dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2024.