Lady Gaga's first kid is a baby girl; see name
What's the story
Lady Gaga, 40, and her fiancé, entrepreneur Michael Polansky (42), welcomed their first child a few days ago. Now, PEOPLE has revealed that Gaga welcomed a baby girl and named her Rose Bean Polansky. The name is inspired by the song La Vie En Rose, which Gaga famously covered in the 2018 movie A Star Is Born.
Name significance
The middle name Bean might have other meanings
The middle name Bean might be a nod to activist Carl Bean, who inspired Gaga's song Born This Way.
The singer has a large rose tattoo on her spine, which she got after performing La Vie En Rose in A Star Is Born.
However, the couple's representatives have not confirmed or commented on the baby's sex or name yet.
Motherhood
Gaga is 'very happy' about becoming a mother
An insider told the outlet that Gaga is "very happy" about her new role as a mother.
The source said, "She always wanted to be a mom. This was something very important to her."
They added that the singer was ready to slow down after her tour, which ended in April.
"Right now, she's enjoying being away from the public eye and having this special time with the baby," they said.
Relationship history
A look at Gaga and Polansky's relationship timeline
Gaga and Polansky were first spotted kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas in 2020.
They confirmed their relationship shortly after the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.
Polansky, an entrepreneur and Harvard University graduate, spent the COVID-19 quarantine with Gaga at her Malibu home.
In July 2024, Gaga announced their engagement when she introduced him as her "fiancé" during a conversation with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the Paris Olympics.