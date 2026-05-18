'Chand Mera Dil' gets U/A 16+ certificate; check runtime
What's the story
The upcoming film Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, is generating buzz with its popular title track, intriguing trailer, and intense romance genre. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly ordered some cuts to the film before recently granting it a U/A 16+ certificate. The board asked for changes to two specific scenes involving kissing visuals, according to Bollywood Hungama.
Censorship details
CBFC asked to delete 2 scenes
CBFC asked for the deletion of two scenes. The first scene involves 10 seconds of kissing visuals, which need to be replaced with appropriate shots. The second scene is a "lip lock kissing visuals" that lasts for 1 minute and 26 seconds. In total, the board has censored 96 seconds or 1 minute and 36 seconds of kissing shots in Chand Mera Dil.
Film information
Film's runtime and credits
After the necessary changes were made, the CBFC issued the censor certificate on May 8. The film's runtime, as per the censor certificate, is 135.36 minutes (2 hours, 15 minutes, and 36 seconds). Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza. It will be released on May 22.