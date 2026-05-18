'Chand Mera Dil' gets U/A 16+ certificate; check runtime

Censorship details

CBFC asked to delete 2 scenes

CBFC asked for the deletion of two scenes. The first scene involves 10 seconds of kissing visuals, which need to be replaced with appropriate shots. The second scene is a "lip lock kissing visuals" that lasts for 1 minute and 26 seconds. In total, the board has censored 96 seconds or 1 minute and 36 seconds of kissing shots in Chand Mera Dil.