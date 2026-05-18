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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Chand Mera Dil' gets U/A 16+ certificate; check runtime
'Chand Mera Dil' gets U/A 16+ certificate; check runtime
'Chand Mera Dil' has been given a U/A 16+ certificate

'Chand Mera Dil' gets U/A 16+ certificate; check runtime

By Isha Sharma
May 18, 2026
11:26 am
What's the story

The upcoming film Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, is generating buzz with its popular title track, intriguing trailer, and intense romance genre. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly ordered some cuts to the film before recently granting it a U/A 16+ certificate. The board asked for changes to two specific scenes involving kissing visuals, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Censorship details

CBFC asked to delete 2 scenes

CBFC asked for the deletion of two scenes. The first scene involves 10 seconds of kissing visuals, which need to be replaced with appropriate shots. The second scene is a "lip lock kissing visuals" that lasts for 1 minute and 26 seconds. In total, the board has censored 96 seconds or 1 minute and 36 seconds of kissing shots in Chand Mera Dil.

Film information

Film's runtime and credits

After the necessary changes were made, the CBFC issued the censor certificate on May 8. The film's runtime, as per the censor certificate, is 135.36 minutes (2 hours, 15 minutes, and 36 seconds). Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza. It will be released on May 22.

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