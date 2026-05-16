Lakshya-Ananya's 'Chand Mera Dil': Makers offer affordable opening day tickets

The upcoming film, Chand Mera Dil , starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday , is set to hit theaters on May 22. The movie has generated buzz due to its youthful vibe and intense romance genre. Now, it seems that the producers are betting on an aggressive pricing strategy to boost the opening day performance. According to Bollywood Hungama, Dharma Productions has decided to sell tickets for just ₹149 and ₹199 on the release day!

Pricing details Ticket prices and show timings A trade source told the outlet, "They have informed cinemas that the tickets need to be sold at a very affordable price." "Accordingly, tickets for all shows before 5:00pm on Friday, May 22, will be available for just ₹149. After 5:00pm, the tickets will be sold for ₹199." "This offer will be valid only on the day of release. On Saturday and Sunday, theaters have been instructed to go for regular weekend rates."

Audience strategy Attracting youth, college crowd The trade source added, "Also, tickets priced at ₹149 and ₹199 will be available only for regular seats." "The offer won't be applicable to recliners, luxury screens or premium classes." The source added, "Thanks to the offer, theaters are expecting the under-25 population to come out in large numbers to watch Chand Mera Dil." This strategy was last seen during last year's sleeper blockbuster, Saiyaara (2025).

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