'Lag Jaa Gale' shoot extended till October: Here's why
What's the story
The filming of Lag Jaa Gale, starring Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor, has been extended till October. The delay is due to actor Lakshya's change in appearance for another film, reported Mid-Day. Initially, director Raj Mehta had planned to complete the revenge action drama by April. However, the timeline has now changed.
Role switch
This is the reason behind the delay
A source elaborated on the delay, "While filming Lag Jaa Gale, Lakshya had to shoot for a few scenes of Chand Mera Dil. His looks in both films are different." "He had to not only cut his hair but also trade the rugged avatar of Lag Jaa Gale for the soft look that he has in Chand Mera Dil." "Now, he will have to grow his hair and then resume the actioner's shoot."
Film details
More about 'Lag Jaa Gale'
Revealing the filming timeline, another source told the outlet, "The unit worked tirelessly for the last three-four months. The coming schedule will be less hectic." "Raj is hoping to wrap up the film by October." Backed by Karan Johar, Lag Jaa Gale started shooting in January 2026.