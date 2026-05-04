'Lag Jaa Gale' shoot extended till October: Here's why

Role switch

This is the reason behind the delay

A source elaborated on the delay, "While filming Lag Jaa Gale, Lakshya had to shoot for a few scenes of Chand Mera Dil. His looks in both films are different." "He had to not only cut his hair but also trade the rugged avatar of Lag Jaa Gale for the soft look that he has in Chand Mera Dil." "Now, he will have to grow his hair and then resume the actioner's shoot."