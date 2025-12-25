Tiger-Lakshya to have a dance-off in 'Lag Jaa Gale'
What's the story
Actors Tiger Shroff and Lakshya are all set to engage in a high-octane dance-off sequence for the upcoming film Lag Jaa Gale. The sequence is being shot by director Raj Mehta at Mukesh Mills, Colaba and will feature over 100 professional dancers. Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the song which will reportedly be completed by December 29.
Dance-off details
'Lag Jaa Gale' dance-off: A clash of styles
An insider close to the production revealed to Mid-Day that the dance-off has been conceptualized as a full-blown battle between Shroff and Lakshya. "Every beat is designed to contrast Tiger's explosive dancing style with Lakshya's easygoing moves," they said. The two actors have been rehearsing for three weeks before coming together for joint run-throughs earlier this week.
Career milestone
'Lag Jaa Gale' marks a new chapter for Lakshya
The film Lag Jaa Gale is a revenge actioner that marks a significant career milestone for Lakshya. After his impressive performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, this project is expected to further cement his place in the industry.