Tiger-Lakshya to have a dance-off in 'Lag Jaa Gale' 

Dance-off details

'Lag Jaa Gale' dance-off: A clash of styles

An insider close to the production revealed to Mid-Day that the dance-off has been conceptualized as a full-blown battle between Shroff and Lakshya. "Every beat is designed to contrast Tiger's explosive dancing style with Lakshya's easygoing moves," they said. The two actors have been rehearsing for three weeks before coming together for joint run-throughs earlier this week.