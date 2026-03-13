Lara Dutta on 'dangerous journey back' from Israel-Iran war zone
What's the story
Bollywood actor Lara Dutta, who was stuck in Dubai with her daughter Saira Bhupathi amid the Israel-Iran conflict, has finally returned to India. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she said she avoids sharing triggering videos to prevent causing panic. The actor also spoke about their "dangerous journey back" and reflected on how they managed to return home safely.
Family separation
Dutta's husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, was in London
Dutta revealed that she and Bhupathi were in Dubai when the war broke out, while her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, was in London for work. She had moved to Dubai for her daughter's training with an elite tennis coach. Amid the escalating tensions, Dutta praised the UAE government for their exceptional efforts in ensuring everyone's safety.
Return journey
'So we decided to take a chance...'
Dutta said they boarded a flight from Fujairah. "We lived just about 10km away from the Jebel Ali Port, which was being bombed every day." "So we decided to take a chance...as I wanted to be with my husband and my family." "We drove two hours to Fujairah, and just a day earlier, Fujairah port and the oil refinery had been bombed." "I was joking with my co-star Akshay Kumar that I felt like I was part of Airlift 2."
Emotional video
Earlier, she had shared details of the war
In her earlier emotional video from Dubai, Dutta thanked the UAE government for their efforts. "We ran out of the studio and saw missiles being intercepted in the sky. I can't lie...it's been stressful for the past few days." "It's been scary. There are jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms," she had said in her video. The USA, alongside Israel, launched strikes on Iran on February 28, 2026, targeting military, leadership, and missile infrastructure across the country.