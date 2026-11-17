Dutta explained, "If she didn't fight for her son, in a massive kingdom like Ayodhya, where there was so much intrigue and court politics at play, he'd lose what was promised to him at birth."

"It's an incredibly complex character to play."

"She's always been portrayed as a villain, but if you actually look at it, it's said in a different version that she took birth with the divine purpose to make Lord Rama fulfil the prophecy of vanquishing Ravana."