'Ramayana': Lara defends 'incredibly complex' Kaikeyi's actions
What's the story
In the recent retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari, actor Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi. In popular versions of the Ramayana, Kaikeyi is often seen as the evil stepmother who sends Lord Rama into exile. However, Dutta sees her character as much more nuanced. In an interview with SCREEN, she defended Kaikeyi, saying, "She was caught between her love as a mother and her duty as a mother to enforce what was her son's birthright."
Character depth
'She's always been portrayed as a villain'
Dutta explained, "If she didn't fight for her son, in a massive kingdom like Ayodhya, where there was so much intrigue and court politics at play, he'd lose what was promised to him at birth."
"It's an incredibly complex character to play."
"She's always been portrayed as a villain, but if you actually look at it, it's said in a different version that she took birth with the divine purpose to make Lord Rama fulfil the prophecy of vanquishing Ravana."
Central figure
Actor says epic wouldn't have existed without her decisions
Dutta stressed that Kaikeyi's decision to send Rama into exile was crucial to the events of the epic.
"Because then Rama would've become the king of Ayodhya, ruled like any other king, and that would've been his history," she said.
"But it was only because he was banished to the forest that all the events, including Ravana kidnapping Sita, took place."
Role interpretation
'Nitesh has depicted Kaikeyi on screen with sensitivity'
Dutta also defended Tiwari's portrayal of Kaikeyi, saying, "Nitesh has depicted Kaikeyi on screen with sensitivity and delicacy."
"It's been depicted in many versions that Kaikeyi loved Rama, possibly more than even Bharat. He was always her favourite."
"Kaikeyi never objected to Rama being declared the heir to Ayodhya. It was a joyous occasion for her," Dutta said, referring to a scene where Kaikeyi chooses ornate jewelry and clothes for Ram's coronation.
Co-star admiration
Dutta praises Sheeba Chaddha's portrayal of Manthara
Dutta also praised her co-star Sheeba Chaddha, who plays Manthara.
"Without Manthara, the arc of Kaikeyi wouldn't have been solidified. Both these characters go hand in hand," she said.
"The history between them is so deep."
Despite Manthara's manipulative nature, Dutta acknowledged her immense influence on Kaikeyi and their intricate relationship.
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.