Legendary television host and radio interviewer Larry King has died at the age of 87. His death was announced on Twitter by his company, Ora Media, stating the broadcaster passed away earlier today in Los Angeles. While the company did not reveal a cause of death, reports say King had been battling COVID-19 for weeks and had developed several health problems in recent years.

Health King had faced several health issues in recent years

Earlier this month, it was reported that King had been hospitalized with the coronavirus. The veteran host had faced a number of health issues in the past few years, including Type-2 diabetes and several heart attacks. In 2017, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and had undergone successful surgery to treat it.

Quote He died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning aged 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," the statement said.

Work A brief about King's six-decade-long career