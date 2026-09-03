'Last Man in Tower' trailer: Bajpayee refuses Mumbai flat sale
Entertainment
The trailer for Last Man in Tower just dropped, giving us a glimpse of Manoj Bajpayee as MasterJi, who refuses to sell his apartment in a Mumbai apartment complex.
His stubborn stand against a big-money deal leaves him at odds with his neighbors and even his own family.
The film premieres September 11.
Rekhi Taraporevala explore principles versus profit
Directed by Ben Rekhi and adapted by Sooni Taraporevala, the movie dives into what it really costs to stick to your principles when everyone around you is chasing profit.
With an ensemble cast including Divya Dutta and Boman Irani, Last Man in Tower asks: how far would you go to protect what you believe in?