'Last time doing a 'Dune' film': Timothee Chalamet

Meanwhile, here's what to expect from 'Dune 3'

This time around, Chalamet went all-in—he even studied the ornithopter's control panel hieroglyphics to give each button its own vibe (unlike in the first movie).

He drew inspiration from actors like Oscar Isaac and Heath Ledger, aiming to bring something extra to his performance.

The story picks up after Part Two and dives into Paul's "Holy War," promising what Chalamet calls the "eeriest" Dune yet.

The film drops December 18.