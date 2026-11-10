Latcham to lead DC Studios as Gunn, Safran step down
Big change at DC Studios: James Gunn and Peter Safran are leaving their top leadership roles after four years.
Taking over from December 1 is Jeremy Latcham, who's known for producing Marvel hits like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.
Even though Gunn and Safran are stepping back from the big boss seats, they'll still be involved in making new DC movies.
Skydance ownership prompts leadership shift
Latcham will now run all things DC (films, TV, and animation), and he'll report to Skydance Motion Picture Group co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.
This move comes as DC Studios shifts direction under new ownership after Warner Bros. Discovery was acquired by Skydance.
Meanwhile, Gunn is busy directing Man of Tomorrow (out July 2027) and producing The Batman Part II with Safran, so fans can expect their creative touch to stick around a while longer.