Latha Rajinikanth to face trial in Kochadaiiyaan case Entertainment Oct 15, 2025

A Bengaluru court has decided that Latha Rajinikanth will still have to face trial in a forgery case tied to the 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan, which was directed by her daughter Soundarya.

On September 27, the judge found enough reason to keep the case going, after Latha was accused of using fake documents to block media coverage about financial disputes around the movie.