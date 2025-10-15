Next Article
Latha Rajinikanth to face trial in Kochadaiiyaan case
Entertainment
A Bengaluru court has decided that Latha Rajinikanth will still have to face trial in a forgery case tied to the 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan, which was directed by her daughter Soundarya.
On September 27, the judge found enough reason to keep the case going, after Latha was accused of using fake documents to block media coverage about financial disputes around the movie.
Case was filed by Ad Bureau Advertising Private Limited
Back in 2015, Ad Bureau Advertising Private Limited claimed Latha used forged papers and filed a false affidavit to get an order stopping news reports on their financial disagreement over Kochadaiiyaan.
Some charges were dropped by the Karnataka High Court in 2022, but the Supreme Court brought them back on October 10, so the legal battle isn't over yet.