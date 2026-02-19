Laufey leaves Wasserman amid Epstein scandal

Singer-songwriter Laufey has reportedly parted ways with Casey Wasserman's agency, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Epstein files. The Hollywood casting agent's name was recently linked to the scandal, leading to a wave of celebrity departures from his agency. Other celebrities who have left include superstar Chappell Roan , Dropkick Murphys, John Summit, Orville Peck, and Weyes Blood.

Agency controversy The impact of the Epstein scandal on Wasserman's agency Wasserman's agency, The Wasserman Group, has been facing intense scrutiny due to Casey Wasserman's personal connection to the controversy surrounding late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The allegations against Epstein have sparked widespread outrage and prompted many high-profile individuals to distance themselves from anyone linked to him. As per The Hollywood Reporter, it isn't confirmed if Laufey was already planning on leaving or decided to exit because of the scandal.

Agent's statement Wasserman addresses the controversy In response to the controversy, Wasserman expressed regret over his past interactions with Epstein. He told THR, "It was years before their criminal conduct came to light, and, in its entirety, consisted of one humanitarian trip to Africa and a handful of emails that I deeply regret sending." "And I'm heartbroken that my brief contact with them 23 years ago has caused you, this company, and its clients so much hardship over the past days and weeks."

