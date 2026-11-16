'Painful...': Russell Brand's wife addresses his rape conviction
What's the story
Laura Brand, the wife of comedian Russell Brand, has spoken out after her husband's conviction and subsequent sentencing for rape and sexual assault. Speaking on their joint YouTube series Sunday Service with the Brands, she said she would continue with the show despite these recent developments. "[This show] may look different, but the ambitions are very much the same," she told viewers.
Emotional impact
'It will take some getting used to for me'
Brand added, "We trust God, and we trust his plan, and we trust everything He's doing right now, even though it's painful."
She also admitted that it would be difficult for her to adjust to appearing on the show without her husband.
"It will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion, my person with me," she said.
Brand revealed she had spoken to Russell, and he was doing "okay."
Show continuity
Brand shared pre-recorded episode featuring Russell
After this, Brand shared a pre-recorded episode of their show featuring Russell. In the hour-long conversation shot during his trial, he discussed topics such as religion and morality.
"This is a culture that has a flexible and plastic morality because it needs to use it as a net to control," he said in the video.
The comments come less than a week after Russell was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for his crimes.
Legal proceedings
Russell sentenced to over a decade in prison
Russell, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was convicted on November 5 after a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.
The offenses took place between 2004 and 2009 when he was becoming a well-known television and radio star, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
On November 9, Judge Joel Bennathan sentenced the former MTV presenter to 10-and-a-half years in prison.
He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.
Personal life
More about the Brands and their YouTube show
Brand (née Gallacher) and Russell have been married since 2017, and they share three children.
Their joint YouTube series, Sunday Service with the Brands, features discussions on religion, morality, and Bible reading.
Meanwhile, six more women have accused the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor of sexual misconduct following the sentencing.
He has been moved to a low-security prison, where Brand is allowed to visit him once a week.