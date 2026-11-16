Laura Brand vows to host solo after Russell Brand conviction
Laura Brand, wife of comedian Russell Brand, has spoken out after his recent prison sentence for rape and sexual assault.
On their YouTube show, she called the experience "painful" but said she'll keep hosting solo, even though it's tough without her husband by her side.
Laura Brand will preserve show goals
Laura admitted it will take time to adjust to doing the show alone: "[It] will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion, my person with me," said Laura Brand.
Despite everything, she plans to keep the show's original goals alive.
Russell Brand convicted of sexual offenses
Russell Brand was sentenced on November 9, 2026, to 10 years and six months in prison after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault against four women (from 2004 to 2009). He must also register as a sex offender for life.
Laura and Russell have been married since 2017 and have three kids together.