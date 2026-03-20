Lauren Gottlieb on 1st collab with Honey Singh: 'Last-minute team-up'

Lauren's thoughts on the performance

Lauren shared that the routine was choreographed by Rajit Dev; Lauren said she contributed ideas on camera angles and key moments as she, Rajit Dev and Honey Singh refined the performance.

She rocked a red outfit for the viral performance.

For Lauren, this wasn't just another gig: she's been reaching out to Indian stars like Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan hoping to collaborate, so finally hitting the stage with Honey Singh was a real "let's go!" moment for her.