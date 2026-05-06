Met Gala: History behind Lauren Sanchez's 'Madame X' inspired dress

Lauren Sanchez Bezos, the honorary chair of the 2026 Met Gala , made a striking appearance in a Schiaparelli gown inspired by John Singer Sargent's famous portrait Madame X. The dress was designed by Daniel Roseberry, the creative director of Schiaparelli. In an interview with Vogue, she revealed that her inspiration for the look came from Sargent's 1883 masterpiece and its controversial history.

Dress details The gown pays homage to Sargent's original portrait Sanchez Bezos's dress pays homage to Sargent's original portrait, which featured French socialite Madame Pierre Gautreau in a black fitted gown with one strap falling off her shoulder. This small detail caused such an uproar in society that Sargent had to repaint the strap upright. "Daniel took the spirit of the gown painted by Sargent and made something entirely his own," she said.

Changing standards 'Today, a strap is a strap, but...' Sanchez Bezos said, "How a small detail, like the fallen jeweled strap, once sparked such a strong public reaction." "When you stand in front of it now, you see a beautiful woman." "For me, the image represents how fashion and cultural standards can shift over time." She added, "Today, a strap is a strap, but back when Madame X was painted by Sargent, a strap was a scandal."

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Design features The dress also had a corset laced up tight Sanchez Bezos's gown featured an off-the-shoulder strap, just like in Sargent's original painting. "The silhouette nods to the painting, and the pearl-and-crystal straps are a quiet reference to the originals, but everything else is Daniel. His craftsmanship is breathtaking." The dress also had a corset laced up tight behind the seams for a body-conscious fit that highlighted her waist. She assured fans that she would be able to walk up the stairs easily, unlike Tyla at the 2024 Met Gala.

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