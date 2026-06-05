Lauryn Hill scores BET's inaugural Living Legend Icon Award

Lauryn Hill, the iconic musician and member of The Fugees, will be honored with the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award at the 2026 BET Awards. The announcement was made by BET on Thursday (local time). This new award is sponsored by Sprite and aims to recognize artists who have significantly contributed to their field and culture.

Award details Connie Orlando's statement about Hill Connie Orlando, the Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET, said in a statement, "Ms. Lauryn Hill is the very definition of a living legend." "Across every era, she has never chased the moment; she has shaped it." "Her artistry redefined what was possible in our music and gave a generation permission to be fearless, spiritual, and free."

Career highlights Hill's career milestones Hill first gained fame as a member of The Fugees, whose 1996 album The Score featured hits such as Killing Me Softly and Ready or Not. In 1998, she released her debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which won five Grammys in 1999. In 2024, she performed at the BET Awards with her son, YG Marley, and later joined her Fugees bandmate, Wyclef Jean, for a performance of their 1995 rap track "Fu-Gee-La."

Advertisement

Recent recognition Apple Music named her album the best of all time In May 2024, Apple Music named Hill's album the No. 1 on its first-ever 100 best albums of all time list. The platform also hosted a special dinner in her honor. Speaking about this achievement, she said, "This is my award, but it's a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love."

Advertisement