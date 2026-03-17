Law Roach's Mumbai-inspired brooch steals spotlight at Oscars Entertainment Mar 17, 2026

At the 98th Oscars, celebrity stylist Law Roach, famous for working with Zendaya, swapped his signature long hair for a fresh pixie cut and rocked an Alexander McQueen look.

But what really caught everyone's eye was his gold brooch inspired by Mumbai's Eros Building, featuring a striking ruby center.