Law Roach's Mumbai-inspired brooch steals spotlight at Oscars
Entertainment
At the 98th Oscars, celebrity stylist Law Roach, famous for working with Zendaya, swapped his signature long hair for a fresh pixie cut and rocked an Alexander McQueen look.
But what really caught everyone's eye was his gold brooch inspired by Mumbai's Eros Building, featuring a striking ruby center.
Roach completed his outfit with a rare Bible-shaped clutch
Roach completed his outfit with a rare Bible-shaped Chanel clutch, statement ring, and classic heeled shoes.
He shared his gratitude to the Academy on Instagram, and skipped any talk about Tom Holland and Zendaya this time, simply enjoying the sunny Los Angeles weather instead.