Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatens Himanshi Khurana with extortion call
Punjabi actress and Bigg Boss 13 star Himanshi Khurana got a chilling call from Harry Boxer, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding ₹10 crore and threatening her safety.
This isn't the first time the Bishnoi gang—known for repeatedly targeting personalities in the film and music industries—has tried to extort money from people in the entertainment industry.
Cops are now tracking the call's origin
After the threat, police quickly increased security around Khurana. Authorities confirmed they received the information and that a First Information Report (FIR) would be registered.
The cops are now tracking down where the call came from while keeping close tabs on Bishnoi gang activities.
Similar threats have recently targeted filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh as well.