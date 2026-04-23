Will ZEE5's 'Lawrence of Punjab' documentary release?
What's the story
The Punjab Police has formally requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to block public access to the upcoming documentary series, Lawrence of Punjab. The series is set to premiere on ZEE5 on April 27. In an official communication from Special Director General of Police (Cyber Crime), V Neeraja, the state police expressed serious concerns over the content of the documentary.
Content concerns
Concerns over potential impact on youth and society
The documentary reportedly chronicles the life and criminal trajectory of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, including dramatized portrayals and real-life references to high-profile crimes. These include the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and other violent incidents. The police fear that such content may "glorify and simplify organized crime," potentially influencing young audiences by normalizing or romanticizing criminal activities.
Legal basis
Request made under I-T Act
The request for a ban on Lawrence of Punjab has been made under Section 69A(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The Punjab Police have specifically asked MIB to direct ZEE5 to refrain from streaming the documentary and globally remove access to its trailer. This move comes amid growing scrutiny of crime-based content on digital platforms.
Legal precedent
Reference to previous court observations
The communication from Punjab Police also cites previous observations by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court had taken suo motu cognizance of interviews of Bishnoi allegedly recorded inside jail premises, stating that such content could promote criminal activity and adversely impact ongoing trials. It had directed authorities to remove similar material from digital platforms.
Impact of digital content
Response from the Ministry is awaited
Officials have highlighted that internet-based content has a far wider reach and greater impact due to its audio-visual nature. This makes it more accessible and influential, especially among impressionable viewers. The Ministry is yet to respond to the request.
Show synopsis
'Lawrence of Punjab' explores the life of gangster Bishnoi
Directed by Raghav Dar, Lawrence of Punjab explores how a college student from Punjab becomes one of India's most feared crime figures. The series delves into extortion rackets, gang rivalries, and high-profile cases. It features real-life interviews, archival footage, and reconstructions instead of a traditional scripted cast.