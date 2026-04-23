Will ZEE5's 'Lawrence of Punjab' documentary release?

The Punjab Police has formally requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to block public access to the upcoming documentary series, Lawrence of Punjab . The series is set to premiere on ZEE5 on April 27. In an official communication from Special Director General of Police (Cyber Crime), V Neeraja, the state police expressed serious concerns over the content of the documentary.

Content concerns Concerns over potential impact on youth and society The documentary reportedly chronicles the life and criminal trajectory of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, including dramatized portrayals and real-life references to high-profile crimes. These include the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and other violent incidents. The police fear that such content may "glorify and simplify organized crime," potentially influencing young audiences by normalizing or romanticizing criminal activities.

Legal basis Request made under I-T Act The request for a ban on Lawrence of Punjab has been made under Section 69A(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The Punjab Police have specifically asked MIB to direct ZEE5 to refrain from streaming the documentary and globally remove access to its trailer. This move comes amid growing scrutiny of crime-based content on digital platforms.

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Legal precedent Reference to previous court observations The communication from Punjab Police also cites previous observations by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court had taken suo motu cognizance of interviews of Bishnoi allegedly recorded inside jail premises, stating that such content could promote criminal activity and adversely impact ongoing trials. It had directed authorities to remove similar material from digital platforms.

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Impact of digital content Response from the Ministry is awaited Officials have highlighted that internet-based content has a far wider reach and greater impact due to its audio-visual nature. This makes it more accessible and influential, especially among impressionable viewers. The Ministry is yet to respond to the request.