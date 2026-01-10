Ashley Tisdale's 'extremely rude' behavior called out by lawyer

Ashley Tisdale has been dominating headlines lately due to the "toxic" mom group drama . While the controversy heats up, lawyer Michael Parker has now called her "extremely rude." The attorney, who represented a woman named Lina Gonzalez in her lawsuit against the Disney star, made these remarks during an interview with Daily Mail. The lawsuit was filed after a car accident in Los Angeles on September 6, 2022, where Gonzalez claimed to have sustained injuries due to Tisdale's alleged negligence.

Legal proceedings Gonzalez's lawsuit and Tisdale's alleged dismissive behavior Gonzalez, who was 26 at the time of the accident, sued Tisdale for damages. She claimed to have suffered injuries to her shoulders, back, neck, and left wrist. However, she also alleged that Tisdale was dismissive at the scene and told her that her manager would contact her. When no one reached out from Tisdale's side, Gonzalez decided to file a lawsuit and shared her side of the story on social media.

Social media fallout Tisdale's husband allegedly targeted Gonzalez online Following Gonzalez's social media post, Tisdale's husband, Christopher French, allegedly targeted her online. He reportedly shared her personal information and accused her of committing insurance fraud. Parker said this made his client feel "unsafe," adding, "When you're just a regular person and a celebrity has it out for you, it's really scary - especially when they're posting on social media and they have millions of followers."

Legal maneuver Tisdale sought protective order against Gonzalez In September 2024, Tisdale sought a protective order against Gonzalez. She argued that the publicity from the case and Gonzalez's testimony could be "used to harass and embarrass" her. The court granted this request in November 2024. Eventually, both parties reached a settlement agreement, and the case was dismissed in December 2024. However, details of the settlement are still unknown.