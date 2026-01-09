'Toxic mom group' drama heats up: Meghan Trainor reacts
What's the story
Former child actor Daryl Sabara, the husband of singer Meghan Trainor, has spoken out about the recent controversy surrounding a "toxic mom group." The drama started after ex-Disney star Ashley Tisdale wrote an essay for The Cut, where she called out her former mom group members for their "mean-girl behavior." Fans quickly speculated that Trainor was part of this group along with other actors like Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore.
Response
'No drama over here,' says Sabara
When approached by TMZ in Los Angeles, Sabara dismissed any speculation of a feud, saying, "No drama over here." "Just trying to keep the kids happy, you know?" He added that he didn't know much about the situation but hoped Tisdale was doing okay. The couple has been married since 2018 and shares two sons: Riley (4) and Barry (2).
Social media response
Trainor humorously addressed the drama on TikTok
Trainor also acknowledged the mom group drama on TikTok, taking a lighthearted approach. She shared her surprised reaction to the news in a video set to her 2025 track Still Don't Care. The singer wrote, "Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama," over the clip.
Essay details
Tisdale's essay revealed feelings of exclusion
In her essay, Tisdale opened up about feeling excluded from the mom group. She wrote, "I realized that there were group text chains that didn't include everyone, which led to cliques forming within the larger group." The High School Musical star added that after seeing social media photos of everyone else at hangouts she wasn't invited to, she felt like she wasn't really part of the group.
Husband's reaction
Duff's husband Matthew Koma took a dig at Tisdale
Unlike Sabara, Duff's husband and musician Matthew Koma didn't hold back. He posted a fake cover of himself on The Cut with a headline that read, "A mom group tell all through a father's eyes: When You're the Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers." He added in the caption, "Read my new interview with @thecut."