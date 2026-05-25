'Leader' starring Saravanan hits Amazon Prime Video on May 29
Entertainment
Action-thriller fans, heads up: Leader, starring Legend Saravanan, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 29.
The movie first hit theaters in April and got mixed reviews, but many enjoyed its fast pace and slick action scenes.
'Leader' casts Saravanan as undercover mechanic
The story follows Saravanan as an undercover agent working as a mechanic in Thoothukudi while trying to stop a port attack.
Alongside him are Payal Rajput, Andrea Jeremiah, Shaam, and Santhosh Prathap.
The film stands out for its impressive visuals and technical flair, thanks to Ghibran's music and Venkatesh S's cinematography.
'Leader' streams in 4 languages
Leader will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on OTT.
This multi-language release aims to reach more viewers online and give the film a fresh shot at finding new fans.