'Leader' starring Saravanan hits Amazon Prime Video on May 29

'Leader' casts Saravanan as undercover mechanic

The story follows Saravanan as an undercover agent working as a mechanic in Thoothukudi while trying to stop a port attack.

Alongside him are Payal Rajput, Andrea Jeremiah, Shaam, and Santhosh Prathap.

The film stands out for its impressive visuals and technical flair, thanks to Ghibran's music and Venkatesh S's cinematography.