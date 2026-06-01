Leaked clip: Padda possessed in 'Shakti Shalini,' Sarpotdar directs
Entertainment
A leaked clip from the upcoming horror comedy Shakti Shalini shows Aneet Padda in a traditional outfit, looking seriously possessed as she drags a man by his foot.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is eyeing a December 24, 2026 release, though it might shift to January to dodge Shah Rukh Khan's King.
Part of Maddock horror comedy universe
Filming went on floors earlier in the year in Madhya Pradesh and is now in Mumbai, but story details are still under wraps.
The movie is part of Maddock's hit horror comedy universe (think Stree and Bhediya), with more sequels like Bhediya two and Stree three on the way.
Viineet Kumar Singh as the villain and Vishal Jethwa—all adding to the buzz around this mysterious project.