Leaked clip: Padda possessed in 'Shakti Shalini,' Sarpotdar directs

Part of Maddock horror comedy universe

Filming went on floors earlier in the year in Madhya Pradesh and is now in Mumbai, but story details are still under wraps.

The movie is part of Maddock's hit horror comedy universe (think Stree and Bhediya), with more sequels like Bhediya two and Stree three on the way.

Viineet Kumar Singh as the villain and Vishal Jethwa—all adding to the buzz around this mysterious project.