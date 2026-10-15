Leaked Roshan cameo with Rajinikanth increases 'Jailer 2' hype
Entertainment
Just hours after Jailer 2 dropped, a clip of Hrithik Roshan's surprise cameo with Rajinikanth leaked online and instantly blew up on social media.
Instead of spoiling the fun, the leak actually got everyone even more hyped about the film, with fans loving the unexpected crossover.
'Jailer 2' audiences praise Roshan cameo
Before release, fans were already buzzing thanks to a teaser hinting at Roshan's appearance.
Now that it's official, audiences are giving his cameo a big thumbs-up.